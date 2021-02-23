Sasha DiMaria in the running for 15th District

Sasha DiMaria, of Webster, announced her candidacy to represent the 15th Legislative District in the Monroe County Legislature.

“Our community needs someone who can bring the Legislature together to focus on the important issues our families face at this critical time,” she said. “The people of Webster, Penfield and this county face unprecedented challenges, and we need a legislator who will advocate for our families and work with County Executive Adam Bello on a positive agenda that will help strengthen our community. My perspective is informed by a career of service and compassion, and I will seek solutions grounded in doing what is right for all of our residents.”

DiMaria is a social worker at Jewish Family Service of Rochester, where she assists residents in an affordable housing community, facilitates connections between individuals with special needs and community resources, and helped implement a communitywide helpline in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

DiMaria previously was director of operations for Parenting Village. She was consulting director of the Coalition for Adoption and Foster Families Agencies in Buffalo, a consultant with Children Awaiting Parents in Rochester, an adoption education specialist with the Center for Development of Human Services/New York State Office of Children and Family Services, a community educator with American Indian Community House in Buffalo and a foster care caseworker with Native American Community Services.

“Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many of the issues facing our children and families to the forefront, from the need for quality, affordable child care and early intervention services to the need for stable, affordable housing and good paying jobs,” she said. “Stronger families make stronger communities, and I would be honored to serve the people as their representative in the County Legislature and a champion for changes that will have a positive impact on both vulnerable populations and the larger community.”

DiMaria recently was town leader of the Webster Democratic Committee and is a member of

the Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council of Monroe County. She volunteered with the Parenting Village Nurture Program, chaired the Coalition of Adoption and Foster Family Agencies and was on the board of directors of AIDS Network of Western New York.

DiMaria received the Friendship Award from Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York, Vision of Excellence Award from PSI International and Humanitarian Award from the Daemen College Department of Service Learning.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Daemen College in Amherst and numerous certificates related to her employment as a social worker.

The 15th Legislative District covers western portions of Webster and Penfield.