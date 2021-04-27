Absentee ballots available for Webster budget vote

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District will hold its annual budget vote and Board of Education election from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18 in the gym at Webster Schroeder High School, 875 Ridge Road.

Qualified voters who will be unable to attend the polls that day can use an absentee ballot. Applications are available at webstercsd.org or from the district clerk at Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave., Webster.

All absentee ballot applications must be received by the district clerk at least seven business days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed or the day before if the ballot is to be picked up by or for the voter.