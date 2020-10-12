Brighton seeking Planning Board members

The town of Brighton is seeking applicants for membership on its Planning Board.

The board reviews all applications for rezoning, site plan reviews, conditional use permits and consideration of requests by developers for the construction of new subdivisions.

Applicants must be town residents and available for meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of the month. Members are appointed to seven-year terms.

Anyone interested in being interviewed for membership should submit a letter of interest and resume to bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or Bridget Monroe, Assistant to the Town Supervisor, Town of Brighton, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618 by Oct. 30.