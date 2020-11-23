Review underway for GTC engagement plan

The Genesee Transportation Council is making its draft public engagement plan available for public review and comment through Jan. 4.

The plan guides the public, GTC staff, member agencies and sponsors through the public participation aspects of transportation planning projects. All GTC planning work products, as well as major amendments to adopted plans and programs, are incorporated into the PEP.

The GTC Planning Committee will make a final recommendation on Feb. 11. The GTC board is expected to consider and adopt the new PEP at its Feb. 25 meeting.

Call 585-232-6240, email contactgtc@gtcmpo.org or visit publicinput.com/engage for information.