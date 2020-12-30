Rochester Laser Lab awarded federal funding

The OMEGA Laser Facility at the University of Rochester Laboratory for Laser Energetics recently received $82 million through the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Inertial Confinement Fusion program.

This funding will help achieve scientific milestones laid out in the five-year cooperative agreement between LLE and NNSA, and provide resources to help support the science-based stewardship of the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile. Funding will support nearly 900 jobs for scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff.

“With this federal support, LLE will continue to make critical contributions to the science-based Stockpile Stewardship program and build on its 50-year history of transformational leadership in laser innovation,” UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf said.