GTC seeking public comments on budget

The Genesee Transportation Council is accepting public input on a draft of its next operating plan and annual budget, known as the Unified Planning Work Program, through Feb. 9.

The UPWP lists the federally funded transportation planning activities that GTC, its member agencies and other municipalities in the nine-county Genesee-Finger Lakes region will advance during the next fiscal year. A list of proposed transportation planning projects recommended for funding accompanies the document.

To comment, call with code 9009 or text UPWP to 855-925-2801, email gtcupwp@publicinput.com, visit publicinput.com/GTCUPWP or send mail to Genesee Transportation Council, 50 W. Main St., Suite 8112, Rochester, New York, 14614.

The GTC board will consider the final UPWP at its meeting on Feb. 25. Call 585-232-6240 or email contactgtc@gtcmpo.org to make other arrangements to access this information.