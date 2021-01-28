Bloomer sworn in to represent Greece’s 3rd Ward

The Greece Town Board recently held an oath office ceremony to welcome Michael Bloomer as the representative for residents of the 3rd Ward.

In attendance were town Supervisor Bill Reilich, Bloomer’s family and council members Mike Barry, Diana Christodaro and Bill Murphy.

Bloomer graduated from Greece Olympia High School and received an associate degree in fire protection from Monroe Community College. He recently retired after serving more than 30 years with the Ridge Road Fire District.

Bloomer served in many capacities during his time with RRFD, from dispatcher to interim fire chief and chief officer for 19 years. He was the accreditation manager and fire district liaison to the Unity Hospital Emergency Management Team, managed the 2015 capital improvement project and represented the fire service on the Greece Traffic Advisory Committee in 2010-18.

“I am honored to welcome Michael Bloomer as the appointed representative of our 3rd Ward in the town of Greece” Reilich said. “This seat was previously held by Joshua Jensen, who was elected in 2020 to the 134th Assembly District. Michael is an outstanding individual who will work hard to represent every voice of the 3rd Ward. We are proud to have him as a member of our team.”