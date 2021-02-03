Penfield Republicans name election candidates

The Penfield Republican Committee designated Marie Cinti as candidate for town supervisor this November.

Cinti worked as a school counselor and at the nonprofit organization Water for South Sudan. She is immediate past president of the Penfield Business Chamber and initiated the Look Local First program. Cinti is a member of the Penfield Zoning Board of Appeals and past president of the Penfield Rotary Club.

“As town supervisor, my first priority is to keep our town taxes low and continue to govern in a fiscally responsible manner,” Cinti said. “I’d also like to increase the town’s responsiveness to resident concerns and seek greater resident notification on town initiatives. Additionally, I strongly support term limits for elected officials to encourage new leadership and fresh ideas.”

Cinti is joined by candidates George Hebert and Paul Dondorfer for Monroe County Legislature, Candace Lee and Bob Ockenden for Penfield Town Board, Jim Mulley for town justice and Amy Steklof for town clerk.

“Our slate of candidates has set an ambitious agenda that includes overseeing the Shadow Pines master plan, improving the appearance of the historic Four Corners area and ensuring that development in Penfield is handled in a controlled manner,” Cinti said. “We bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the town, and we believe Penfield’s best days are still ahead of us. We are proud to be a part of Team Penfield.”

