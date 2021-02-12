Monroe County eliminates restaurant, food permit fees

Food service establishment fees for 2021 will be eliminated for restaurants and other food service industry businesses.

Legislator Rachel Barnhart, D-21st District, first proposed eliminating the permit fee to the county administration last December.

“The food service fee, based on 100% restaurant capacity, is fundamentally unfair at a time when restaurants are forced to operate with dramatically reduced capacity,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “In December, I issued an executive order that placed a cap on delivery services fees, we’ve provided restaurants with PPE and other essential needs, and many restaurants benefited from our Fast Forward Monroe Small Business grant program in late 2020. This is just another step we are taking to provide some relief for our local restaurants as they continue to cope with occupancy restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 guidelines.”

This applies to all restaurants, regardless of size. Establishments that already paid their permit fee for 2021 will receive a refund within 30 days. For those who paid by credit card, the refund will be issued to their credit card account. All others will receive a refund check in the mail.

Any restaurant or food service establishment that has not yet paid their permit fee for 2021 will have the fee eliminated; however, 2020 permits expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

To receive a new permit, restaurants and food service establishments need to submit their application for a permit to operate, copy of valid worker’s compensation and copy of valid disability insurance by Feb. 28.

These items can be mailed to the Monroe County Department of Public Health, Food Protection Program, 111 Westfall Road, Room 832, Rochester, New York, 14620.