Lunsford to chair Digital Libraries Subcommittee

Assemblymember Jennifer Lunsford, D-135th District, recently was appointed chair of the Assembly Subcommittee on Digital Libraries to improve digital access to libraries throughout the state.

Lunsford also will work with Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre, D-11th District, to enact legislation that helps ensure equitable access to library resources.

“As we continue working to combat the spread of COVID-19, it’s critical that we ensure all New Yorkers can access library resources and services remotely,” Lunsford said. “I want to thank Speaker Heastie for giving me this opportunity to support libraries in the Greater Rochester area and across the state. As chair of the Assembly Subcommittee on Digital Libraries, I look forward to working on legislation to improve library services statewide and provide the critical resources that New York families rely on.”