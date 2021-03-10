Animal Control provides spring updates

The Perinton Animal Control Office reminds residents that wildlife will be coming out of winter hibernation, and increased sightings and daytime activity may occur.

Officers are available to help with sick or injured wildlife, and can answer questions regarding these animals or dogs. Call 585-223-5115 during operating hours or 585-425-7380 for after-hour emergencies.

State law requires all dogs to be licensed. These licenses are available at the Town Clerk’s Office and online. Proof of rabies vaccination is required.

Visit perinton.org/departments/public-works/animal-control for information.