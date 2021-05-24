Local municipalities awarded recovery funds

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Municipalities in Monroe County will receive over $380 million in fiscal recovery funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March.

This emergency funding will help state and local governments cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent cuts to essential community programs.

Funding was allocated to Monroe County ($144,080,127), as well as the city of Rochester ($202,141,319), town of Irondequoit ($22,454,916) and town of Greece ($11,863,368).

“Funding provided by this plan will further assist our vaccination distribution efforts, hire additional vaccinators, give struggling businesses the chance to survive, further address the needs of our schools, and lift the weight of fear and worry from families facing eviction, foreclosure and food insecurity,” County Executive Adam Bello said.