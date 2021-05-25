Community planning process in place for Town Hall transformation

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Irondequoit plans to develop a community master planning process to guide the transformation of the rear portion of its municipal campus on Titus Avenue.

The town is seeking to repurpose roughly 7 acres of land into public parkland and recreational space, including the site of the former Department of Public Works facility, which was relocated after a fire in 2016.

The town plans to hold community meetings to garner public input and complete a master plan and design for this space by the end of 2021, with construction taking place throughout 2022. After conducting a request for proposals, the town selected EDR to oversee the master plan process.

“Irondequoit’s town campus has undergone many changes over the past several years,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “This effort to redesign the rear section of our campus will serve as a capstone to the recent improvements, and will provide new amenities and a parklike setting for our residents to enjoy. I look forward to an extensive community-driven planning process as we move forward with the last phase of our campus redevelopment.”

The town made several enhancements to its municipal campus since 2015, first with the construction of a new consolidated library and followed by the 2017 opening of a new baseball/softball complex. The town also opened four new athletic fields at Camp Eastman in 2018.

The transformation of the campus will consider changes to traffic flow and parking areas to improve the safety of pedestrians and ideally provide the Irondequoit Police Department a dedicated egress road.

The town does not intend to bond money for this project, and will use a $250,000 grant, funding from the federal American Rescue Plan and existing reserve funds. The town intends to use over $25,000 generated from a community solar campaign to add sustainable elements to the project.

“The redesign of the Irondequoit campus is an exciting opportunity to transform the heart of the town into an area that is more accessible and usable for all,” said Assembly Member Sarah Clark, D-136th District. “Better utilization of the current space will support popular events such as the Irondequoit Farmers Market and Summer Music Series, but will also create a parklike setting for families to enjoy as well as increase the amount of outdoor amenities available for residents to use. Most importantly, the community master planning process will give everyone the chance to directly share their vision and ideas for this space.”