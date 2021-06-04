Local schools receive funds through American Rescue Plan

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

More than $104 million in emergency funding is going to colleges, universities and students in New York’s 25th Congressional District through the American Rescue Plan.

The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.

Funds are going to the Center for Workforce Development ($346,202), Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School ($39,436), College at Brockport ($21,617,020), Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing ($695,252), Monroe Community College ($34,605,558), Nazareth College ($5,640,521), Roberts Wesleyan College ($3,878,595), Rochester Institute of Technology ($30,128,481) and St. John Fisher College ($7,151,270).