Sen. Gillibrand advocates for NTID funding increase

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, stopped by Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf to announce her recommendation for $89.7 million in funding for the college in fiscal year 2022, an $8.2 million increase from FY 2021.

Gillibrand joined RIT President David Munson, NTID President Gerard Buckley and Assembly Member Sarah Clark, D-136th District, in campaigning for additional resources to provide deaf and hard-of-hearing students with a college education that gives them the skills needed to excel and advance their careers.

“Continuing to provide federal support to NTID is a good investment,” Gillibrand said. “When students can train for and find well-paying jobs, not only do they help our economy grow, but they are also less likely to rely on Supplementary Security Income or Social Security disability insurance payments. Federal support makes this education accessible across the country and helps NTID meet the evolving needs of its students."

Funding to the college would help NTID expand the reach of existing programs and start new ones to help students prepare for careers. Additional dollars would help NTID grow regional STEM center programs, establish a national hub of innovation for deaf and hard-of-hearing scientists in Rochester, and create more access to careers in science, biomedical research and health professions. Funding is expected to help start a computer science and cybersecurity training center for deaf and hard-of-hearing students based at RIT’s Global Cybersecurity Institute.

“Funding from our federal government partners helps this gem on our campus shine, and provides superior opportunities for our deaf and hard-of-hearing students, faculty and staff that are simply unmatched,” Munson said. “We are all fortunate to be able to benefit from this unique educational and experiential enterprise that enriches our campus community.”