Morelle proposes plan to revitalize Irondequoit’s small business economy

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County Legislator Joseph Morelle Jr., D-17th District, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor, announced a proposal to provide assistance to local businesses struggling to rebound from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

The plan would allocate $3 million to support Irondequoit businesses, specifically targeting the industries most impacted by the pandemic, including the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Our small businesses in Irondequoit are the backbone of our economy and we need to do everything possible to ensure they have the support to not only continue to withstand this adversity, but emerge stronger in the long run,” Morelle said. “My primary focus as supervisor will be to help Irondequoit recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, and lifting up our businesses is a critical place to start.”

Morelle’s plan would be funded by using parts of the nearly $23 million the town received through the federal American Rescue Plan. It would work off the foundation set forth by the Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program, which allocated nearly half a million dollars over the past year to local businesses impacted by the economic shutdown.

The plan would provide support to independent restaurants, as well as tourism and recreational assets; property tax rebates to small business on their town taxes; business assistance grants to small businesses that continue to see revenue reductions, complementing county, state and federal support if possible; grants for businesses looking to locate in parcels or storefronts that are vacant and/or blighted; and work with the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce to ensure businesses have access to information about assistance programs available.

Morelle pledged to make the grant money available within his first month of office.