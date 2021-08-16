Brighton Library receives $30K in state aid

COURTESY OF BRIGHTON MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Brighton Memorial Library recently received $30,000 in Bullet Aid from the state.

The award is part of a bipartisan effort to assist public libraries improve the lives of patrons, regardless of their age, ability or economic status. BML is exploring enhanced library services and facility upgrades that will provide the most benefit to its patrons and community.

“The pandemic has had far-reaching financial implications for all of us and these funds are more important than ever,” said Jennifer Ries-Taggart, BML executive director.