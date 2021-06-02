Boundless Connections to showcase members’ tech skills

COURTESY OF BOUNDLESS CONNECTIONS

Boundless Connections will host a showcase event to highlight its members’ technology skills from 4 to 6 p.m. June 18 at the technology center at Sibley Square, 260 E. Main St., Rochester.

Members of the TECH Unleashed and TECH Launch programs will show off their talents to prospective employers, friends and family members at the event.

“From 3D printing to digital design to coding, we have members who are extremely talented and passionate about technology,” CEO Christina Lopez said. “Hosting a showcase where they can demonstrate those skills is part of our goal of developing a pipeline of tech-savvy people who want to live and work in the Rochester area.”

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided. Call 585-420-6868 or email rochester@bctechcenter.com to register.

TECH Unleashed is for youth ages 13-17 interested in any technology, including computer programming, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, graphic art and audio/video editing.

Along with general instruction, the program fosters the use of various technology skills in service to the community. Participants choose annual projects and stay connected throughout the year for approximately 160 hours of coordination and mentorship.

TECH Unleashed members have a junior membership giving them access to the tech center during staffed hours without a parent or guardian. Staffed hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays.

TECH Launch is geared toward helping people ages 17 and older find focus and develop skills for employment, higher education or entrepreneurship.

TECH Launch verifies participants have basic technology skills such as the effective use of Microsoft Office programs, email communications, internet searches and online calendars. Other skills include timeliness, goal setting and tracking, and self-assessment.

Funding for scholarships is provided by nonprofit partner Strength Solutions. Visit boundlessconnections.com for information.