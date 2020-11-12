Essay: Riga hosts annual Halloween Parade

David Thomas

The Riga Recreation Department and Churchville Lions Club hosted its annual Halloween Parade to provide the community’s trick-or-treaters a safe environment in which to participate.

The parade started at the Churchville Commons and proceeded up North Main to Buffalo Road and then on to the Village Gazebo. Once there, the youngsters were given goodie bags and then went house-to-house in the area.

All involved were thrilled to have been able to participate in this event despite the current health crisis.

Huge thank-yous go out to the following individuals and organizations that made this year’s event possible: Sue, Bailey, Brooke and Lily for stuffing the goodie bags; state Sen. Ranzenhofer’s Office; the town of Riga and village of Churchville; the Churchville Fire Department and Fire Police; Boy Scouts; Dawn from Actual Natural Kids; and the Churchville Lions Club led by Verna Linney.

David Thomas is recreation supervisor for the town of Riga.