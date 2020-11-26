From the Supervisor: Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 28

Tony LaFountain

The town of Penfield recognizes the importance of local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community. According to the Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. representing 99.9% of all firms with paid employees and responsible for 65.1% of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2019.

Small businesses employ 47.1% of the employees in the private sector in the U.S. About 62% of small businesses reported they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business, 65% said it would be most helpful to their business to have their “regulars” return and start making purchases again, and three-quarters of U.S. consumers are looking for ways to “Shop Small” and support their community.

In all, 96% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that shopping at small, independently owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive, social, economic and environmental impact; 97% agree that small businesses are essential to their community; and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

According to New York State Empire State Development, small businesses make up 98% of state businesses and employ more than half the state’s private sector workforce.

Small businesses are critically important to the overall economic health of the U.S., highlighting the impact of supporting local business in communities like Penfield. Residents benefit from easy access to Penfield's business districts and thriving farm markets throughout the year and holidays.

The town of Penfield supports local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our community. The town is committed to providing entrepreneurs and small business owners the support they need to thrive and grow through the Office of Business Development and business-friendly, streamlined zoning procedures.

Public and private organizations from across the nation, including Penfield Business Chamber, have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. I do hereby proclaim Saturday, Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday in the town of Penfield and urge our residents to support small business merchants, because health businesses make a healthy community for all.

Tony LaFountain serves as supervisor for the town of Penfield.