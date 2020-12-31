Essay: Safety automotive tips for changing seasons

As Rochester locals, we know after the month of October, the weather can be unpredictable. We have all witnessed oddly warm days, snow storms and heavy rainfall all within the same week. Now is the time to take a look at your vehicle and make sure that you are prepared for the unique weather and conditions the Rochester climate provides.

Check your fluids and keep them full

When the seasons start to change, you don’t know what kind of weather can hit. It is important to make sure your gas tank, windshield wiper fluid, brake fluid and oil are filled — and often! If you find yourself stuck in heavy traffic or an accident, this will make sure you stay warm and safe in your vehicle.

Check your battery and heater

You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where your heater or battery doesn’t work. You can bring your vehicle to a service or repair shop to be tested. If the battery is defective or worn out, it is best to replace it. The heat in your car helps keep you warm and your car’s parts working properly. The car’s settings help defrost and clear the front and back windshield during storms.

Keep your windows clear and check your wipers

You need to make sure all of your vehicle windows are snow-free every time you drive! Look to remove snow and ice from all parts of the car (top, front, back, headlights, tires). If snow is covering these areas when you are driving, it can fall into your sight of vision or onto another vehicle, possibly causing an accident. Damage can also occur to windshield wiper motors if there is too much snow or ice built up.

Equip your vehicle with proper tools

First and foremost, you should always look at the weather before driving anywhere — and consider your safety if the conditions are dangerous. It is always important to pack your vehicle with essential tools and safety devices to prepare for a worst-case scenario. You should have jumper cables, snacks, emergency first aid kit, shovel, scraper, warm clothes, blankets, flashlight and safety flares.