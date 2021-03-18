From the Supervisor: Happy spring, everyone!

Ciaran Hanna

Winter certainly packed quite a punch toward the end of the season, and our Perinton Public Works crews were very busy maintaining 22 plow routes covering nearly 460 lane miles of town, county and state roads.

Crews were well prepared, transforming equipment used to haul asphalt in the summer and collect leaves in the fall into a fleet of winter-ready plow and salt vehicles. As the winter weather clears, these Public Works professionals will again transition back into spring- and summertime work like road, sidewalk, sewer and drainage maintenance projects, along with our continued yard debris collection program.

This year, the town will start negotiating a new host community agreement with Waste Management. This important document outlines the protections and benefits provided to our residents for hosting a portion of the High Acres Landfill within the town of Perinton. It is important to note that this agreement only speaks to the local benefits provided to our community; it does not permit the operation of the landfill itself. The operational control of the landfill is managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Although NYSDEC is the regulatory agency with primary permitting authority over the landfill, the town will take this opportunity to add new protections and enhanced accountability that will benefit our residents locally for years to come. Although our preliminary draft of the new HCA is not yet complete, it will be ready very soon, and we look forward to rolling it out and seeking your input.

A new HCA will afford us a great opportunity to serve our community better and implement future safeguards. I look forward to continuing our efforts in advocating for the needs and protections our residents deserve. Stay tuned to our website (perinton.org) for updates and the beginning of the public comment process.

As we enter this busy spring season, we are thrilled to welcome back two annual events: our Waste Recycle and Shredding Day is scheduled for May 15, and our free rabies immunization clinic is scheduled for June 12. These springtime events were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic; however, we were able to host them in a new drive-thru format in the fall. This new format worked so well that we will be offering these events again this year.

Our Recreation and Parks Department also is gearing up for a busy spring. We have reimagined and retooled our recreation programs since reopening the Community Center to the public. Our top priority remains to keep people safe and reduce the community spread of COVID-19, and we are thrilled to offer residents new and safe ways to enjoy our programming.

We have enjoyed seeing residents active again in the Community Center, from private pool rentals to masked activities such as pickleball and basketball. We’ve also opened our doors to a local karate studio that closed during the pandemic and is now resuming classes here at the town. Our community has been a phenomenal partner in our effort to reopen programs and activities safely. We appreciate your eagerness to return to the Community Center and adapt to our new operations and guidelines.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to stop by, call or email me any time. My number is 585-223-0770 and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.

Ciaran Hanna serves as supervisor for the town of Perinton.