Letter: Riga Recreation holds Secret Santa event

On Monday, Dec. 21, the Riga Recreation Santa Mobile took flight over the roads of Churchville-Riga in search of unique and tastefully decorated homes in the area.

Santa was accompanied by his trusty elves and others to choose these homes and then give them Secret Santa gift cards purchased from local businesses. We were greeted by many surprised smiles and the cards were given to residents in a socially distant manner. (Yes, Santa had his mask on!)

Thanks to Bailey, Brooke, Lily, Sue, Ryan and Matt for all their help to bring precious smiles to the faces of the homeowners.

Merry Christmas!

David Thomas

Riga Recreation