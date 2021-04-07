Letter: Riga holds annual Easter Egg Hunt

Monroe County Post

On Saturday, March 27, the Riga Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

It looked a bit different this year, as a parade was held instead. All egg hunters met at the Churchville Commons, and were led up Main Street by Grand Marshal “Easter Bunny” and then down Buffalo Road to the village of Churchville’s Steedman Gazebo.

There, they were met by Churchville Leo Club members and handed goodie bags filled with eggs. They then went and tried guessing how many jelly beans were in a gigantic water bottle. Arlene’s Costumes provided airbrush tattoos for those that wanted them.

Thanks to the following organizations that made this a huge success: village of Churchville, town of Riga, Churchville Lions and Leo clubs, Erin Maysick and her Scout troop, Arlene’s Costumes and, of course, the Easter Bunny!

David Thomas

Supervisor, Riga Recreation