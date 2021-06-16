Letter: Community supports annual Poppy campaign

Carolyn Emerson

Dear Monroe County residents:

Thank you all so much for supporting the various American Legion Auxiliary units throughout Monroe County by donating to the annual Memorial Poppy campaign throughout the month of May.

Our poppies are offered as a way to remember those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard our rights and freedoms, as a way to educate those whose who don’t know and as a means of fundraising for our veterans programs.

All donations from this program are designated for the assistance and rehabilitation of veterans of our military services. Thank you for caring!

Carolyn Emerson

Monroe County ALA