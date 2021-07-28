Letter: Aquinas students help with Mission Bouts raffle

Joseph Foley

Three Aquinas students went and set a record at the 2021 AQ 89th Mission Bouts 50-50 raffle. With their assistance and enthusiasm, $1,814 was raised, setting an all-time fundraising event at Aquinas Institute.

Alexis Galusha, and Elena and Marisa DelCorvo actively worked hard and were very pleasant among the 700 people in attendance. They took the time to represent their school in over 90-degree weather. A note to both their families, a grateful thanks to the values and goals set by their families.

Rochester