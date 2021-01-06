Girls on the Run seeking coaches for spring season

Coach registration is open for Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester’s spring season.

This eight-week youth development program inspires girls in grades 3-8 to be joyful, healthy and confident. It incorporates physical activity to teach life skills, encourage personal development and foster meaningful connections with others and contributions to the community.

Volunteer coaches will use a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in interactive lessons. Teams meet two times each week for 75-90 minutes in person or virtually, and the program culminates with all teams completing a 5K event.

Girls on the Run has served almost 10,000 girls in Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties since 2010.

Coaches do not need to be athletes, but must be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 to be a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a virtual training session.

Visit gotrrochester.org/coach for information.