Greece Rotary to hold annual golf tournament

COURTESY OF GREECE ROTARY CLUB

Greece Rotary Club will host its 28th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 9 at Ridgemont Country Club, 3717 W. Ridge Road, Rochester.

The scramble tournament will include 18 holes of golf, the Cowboy Rodeo lunch, golf games, awards and prizes, and live and silent auctions. The Ridgemont dress code prohibits jeans and cargo slacks or shorts, and men must wear collared shirts.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Greece Little League’s Challenger Division and Greece Rotary Foundation. Registration is $140 per golfer and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Visit greecerotary.org for information.