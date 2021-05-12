Webster Recreation hosts Home Run Derby

COURTESY OF WEBSTER PARKS AND RECREATION

Webster Parks and Recreation recently held its MLB Jr. Home Run Derby, which ended in a match between two ball players for each division.

Jackson Bernier and Colin DiCicco were neck and neck in the 12U division and had to go four rounds. Each player had one home run in the first round, one in the second and one in the third. In the fourth round, Bernier hit a home run to advance to the regional competition.

Parker Carley, Jimmy Cook, Trevor LeRoy, Christopher Masters and Andrew Rosa scored home runs in the first round of the 14U division. Two players advanced to the second round: Cook with six home runs and Masters with three. In the second round, Cook had one home run while Masters hit two to advance to the regional competition.

Also playing were James Niles, Dalton Petzing, Grant Powers, Max Seaver, Emmett Tehan and Zachary Wojtas in the 12U division, and Liam Carroll, Jacob DiCicco, Dylan Dumont, Carson Janto and Logan Smith in the 14U division.

Equipment was provided by Dennis Carroll and the Warthogs organization.