International cycling event returning to Monroe County

Genesee Valley Park will play host to the Rochester Cyclocross on Sept. 25-26.

The two-day event features men’s and women’s professional cycling each afternoon, amateur cycling each morning, beers from Rohrbach Brewing and local food trucks.

Cyclocross is a hybrid between road cycling and mountain biking. Circuits are typically 1.5 to 2 miles long, and feature obstacles that may force the rider to dismount their bicycle. Multiple laps showcase these riders’ skills and speed. The Rochester Cyclocross now is part of the USCX Cyclocross Series, joining races in Baltimore, Iowa City and Cincinnati.

Admission is free for spectators. Children’s activities include a mini race course. Limited free parking is available within the park and paid parking can be found in the University of Rochester west lots off Kendrick Road. Visit rochestercyclocross.com for information.