Knights of Columbus holds charity golf tournament

COURTESY OF KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

The Finger Lakes Chapter of the Knights of Columbus recently held a charity golf tournament at Pinewood Country Club to raise funds for Margaret Home, a residential program that serves women through all stages of pregnancy and early motherhood.

The Knights presented a check for $4,500 to Paula Belemjian, Margaret Home executive director and founder. On the seventh hole, golfer Chris O’Donnell scored a hole-in-one at 150 yards.

The Finger Lakes Chapter includes 40 councils located throughout the 12 counties of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. Bob Rejewski, of the Spencerport Council, chaired the event.