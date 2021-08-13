Red Wings announce Deaf Culture Day

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER RED WINGS

The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf and Rochester School for the Deaf, will host the second Deaf Culture Day on Sept. 2 at Frontier Field.

The game is against the Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. The Red Wings will play as the Plates with American Sign Language jerseys, which will be auctioned off. Fans can purchase a Deaf Culture Plates cap pack, which includes a 200-level ticket and hat, for $30 at milb.com/rochester.

Interpreters from Interpretek will be on-site to assist fans. The seventh inning will be a “signed inning” without public address announcements or music. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

The national anthem and “God Bless America” will be signed by RIT/NTID and RSD students. RSD will collect school supplies during the game. Fans who donate will receive $2 off their ticket.