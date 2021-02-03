MCC among SUNY colleges to resume spring athletics

Monroe Community College student-athletes will return to play and compete in lacrosse, soccer and other intercollegiate sports this spring, following a plan laid out by SUNY schools in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Under the plan, SUNY colleges have the option to cancel intercollegiate athletics, return to play/practice or return to compete. Colleges returning to play/practice can hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes, in a structured and monitored environment, without engaging in competition.

Colleges returning to compete must adhere to sport-specific guidelines and protocols developed by the SUNY community colleges as informed by governing athletic associations. The guidelines are consistent with directives from New York state, local health departments and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each college’s plans for returning to play or compete are dependent on local COVID-19 infection rates and its local health department’s approval.

MCC’s spring sports season, which starts on March 20 and ends in May, will include competitions in baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball, plus postseason tournaments. Its season will include men’s and women’s soccer games that were postponed in the fall because of the pandemic, in accordance with NJCAA 2021 sports guidelines.

NJCAA SUNY community colleges’ decisions will be guided by best practice and adherence to health and safety protocols aimed at safeguarding the well-being of student-athletes, staff, campuses and communities. The colleges commit to ongoing collaborative efforts in support of student-athletes.