Churchville-Chili athlete signs with Quinnipiac University

COURTESY OF CHURCHVILLE-CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Churchville-Chili senior and 2020 All-County Cross-Country/Track and Field pick Keegan Metcalfe signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross-country for the Quinnipiac University Division I Bobcats this fall.

The athlete also received the Thomas M. Nichols Scholarship Award from the Rochester Americans Hockey Club, honoring his achievements as a member of the C-C Saints’ Section V hockey team.

“Keegan is extremely deserving of his scholarship and this special award,” athletic director Michael Murray said. “He is the type of student-athlete all coaches love to have on their team. He is very hard working, extremely responsible, respectful and always puts the team first. It has been a pleasure to see his hard work result in so much growth and success.”

Metcalfe looks forward to studying physical therapy at the Connecticut college while competing at a higher level. He is a member of Churchville-Chili’s National Honor Society and was a Scholar-Athlete recipient each season, earning a GPA above 90 every year.

The four-year varsity athlete competed in cross-country, track and field, and hockey throughout his high school career, and earned the Varsity Three-Sport Award. He was a scoring team member in every XC race and earned multiple individual XC awards. He helped the varsity boys XC win the Monroe County Team Championship in 2018, the Monroe County Sportsmanship Award and take first place in their race at the McQuaid Invitational in 2019.

“I have really enjoyed working with Keegan over the past four years,” XC coach Paul Glor said. “He is extremely motivated and disciplined. He was able to do a nice job balancing several sports with school and community activities. Keegan is a role model for his peers and has always done an excellent job representing our program. His leadership will be missed next year. I know he will be very successful in college.”

Track and field coach Dennis Pynn said, “Keegan is a quiet leader. He works harder than any other distance runners on our team. I know his work ethic, character and drive will make him very successful at the next level. We look forward to watching his career for the next four years.”

The Thomas M. Nichols Award honors a high school hockey player who consistently gives maximum effort and shows total dedication to his team. Established in memory of the former owner of the Rochester Americans Hockey Club, award nominations are made by coaches and the scholarship is applied to tuition costs at the winner’s chosen college.

For the 2020-21 season, Metcalfe scored 11 goals — one a game-winner — for 25 points and had 14 assists.

“Keegan led the team in the plus minus category and was often called upon to take the ice in a critical moment when we needed defense,” hockey coach Brian Young said. “His work ethic is one of the most impressive I have seen in years. It did not matter what drill we were running or what team we were playing, Keegan gave it his all.”