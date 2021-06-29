Former RIT soccer player to play for Sporting Club Madrid

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Mia White, former captain of the women’s soccer team at Rochester Institute of Technology, recently accepted an invitation to play in Europe for the Primera Regional Madrid league’s Sporting Club Madrid team, a pre-developmental professional academy formerly known as Football Academy Madrid.

The preseason starts on Aug. 16 before the regular season in September. White leaves her current position as a marketing communications specialist in the Center on Access Technology at RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

“I am really excited to continue my soccer career abroad,” said White, who is from Littleton, Colorado. “I was shocked by this opportunity. Playing soccer in Europe with the top coaches is a huge honor. I can’t put in words on how ecstatic I am for this journey.”

White, who played forward for RIT from 2016 to 2019, was the Liberty League Player of the Year in 2019 and garnered First Team All-Liberty League honors. She was a First Team United Soccer Coaches All-New York Region selection. As team co-captain, she tied for third in the Liberty League in points (20) and led the Liberty League in assists (10).

White started all 18 games in 2019, logged 1,125 minutes of playing time and recorded a career-high seven points on three goals and an assist in a win over SUNY Oneonta. She tallied two goals and six assists in nine Liberty League regular season contests.

“Mia has made an impression on the RIT women’s soccer program that will remain far beyond her time here,” coach Liz Masterson said. “There’s no doubt that Mia made a tremendous impact on the field with her work rate, game awareness and dynamic attacking abilities. She always seems to choose the route with the steepest hills or rockiest terrain that others shy away from. She loves the climb as much as she loves reaching the summit. She has built a community in Rochester because of her endless energy, passion and willingness to connect with others. I have no doubt that she’ll be able to do the same thing in Spain as she takes on the next challenge in her playing career.”