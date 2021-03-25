Fairport grad among Boston College’s ‘Greatest Athletes’

When Boston College named the “25 Greatest Athletes” in its history earlier this year, Fairport High School graduate Shannon Smith was on the list — a list that includes NFL quarterbacks Doug Flutie and Matt Ryan, and NHL right wing Brian Gionta.

Smith became the first BC female athlete to capture an NCAA Championship when she won the 3,000-meter indoor run in 2001. She garnered All-America honors in cross-country (1997), outdoor track (2000) and indoor track (2001).

She won the 1999 New England Cross-Country Championship, and established BC records in the 3,000 indoor run (9 minutes, 11.25 seconds) and the 5,000-meter outdoor event (16:13.39).

Smith was named Boston College’s “Eagle of the Year” in 2001 as the outstanding female athlete in her graduating class. The male honoree that year was Gionta, who played hockey at the Aquinas Institute.

Smith joined the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

The 1996 Fairport graduate played for the Golden Eagles in track and cross-country. She won several county and Section V titles, and is a member of the Section V Cross-Country Hall of Fame.

Smith went on to earn a law degree at Duke University and is vice president for business affairs at Dreamworks Animation in Los Angeles. She is the daughter of Bonnie and Jim Smith, of Perinton.