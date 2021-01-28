Churchville-Chili senior signs to play for Daemen College

Churchville-Chili Senior High School volleyball player Caleb Smith recently signed a national letter of intent to compete for the NCAA Division II Daemen College Wildcats in Buffalo.

The 2020-21 boys volleyball season, if approved for play this year, will be Smith’s third year as a varsity player for the Churchville-Chili Saints.

As a junior, Smith was named a Monroe County 1st Team All-County selection and an All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention. He was a member of the C-C volleyball team that won Monroe County Division titles and Section V titles in the fall seasons of 2019 and 2018. He led the team with most blocks in the 2019 season.

Smith’s teammates recognized the leadership role he was playing as the 2019 season progressed and voted him Most Improved Player.

“Caleb is a very talented player who is well-loved and respected by his teammates,” coach Kim Eichas said. “He is a go-to player when the game is on the line. He has played every position at the varsity level except setter and Caleb makes a noticeable impact in each role he is put in. I am proud of his hard work and dedication to the sport.”

“Caleb was a force to be reckoned with last year and played a huge role in helping lead our team to back-to-back titles,” athletic director Michael Murray said. “He worked very hard to become one of the best all-around players in the league and it is awesome to see him continue his playing career at a higher level.”

Smith has played competitive volleyball since he was 12. He plans to major in business and accounting at Daemen.