Churchville-Chili senior joins D’Youville volleyball team

Churchville-Chili senior Jaycee Karelus has been tapped by D’Youville College in Buffalo to compete on its women’s volleyball team for the 2021-22 season.

She signed her letter of intent to play for the Division II D’Youville Saints in May.

“I have seen Jaycee grow as a player over the last several years,” C-C athletic director Michael Murray said. “She has worked extremely hard to become not only one of our best players, but one of the best all-around players in Section V. She helped lead our team to our first-ever Section V title in girls volleyball and was then named to the Section V All-Tournament team. That alone shows how well she has played and the talent level she has. I am proud of Jaycee for all the hard work she put in to get to the place she is today.”

Karelus has been an anchor player on her high school varsity volleyball team for the past four years. She was named to Second Team All-County in 2019. In 2021, she helped lead the C-C Saints girls volleyball team to its first varsity Section V title in school history and was chosen for the year’s Section V All-Tournament team.

“Jaycee has been an exemplary player throughout her career at Churchville-Chili,” said Shelby Gear, head volleyball coach. “Her work ethic and dedication have helped her develop into a fantastic athlete and it will continue to carry her far. I feel very privileged to have been able to work with her this year and look forward to what she will bring in the future.”

Karelus will graduate cum laude from Churchville-Chili High School.