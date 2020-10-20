Webster Thomas cheerleaders hold charity event

The varsity cheerleading team at Webster Thomas High School annually hosts Cheer for Charity, a tournament where half of the proceeds go to a local organization.

COVID-19 prevented the team from holding this year’s event, but cheerleaders adapted with Cheer for Charity: 2020 Style. Each team member distributed flyers and collected donations around Webster for Got Sneakers and Hope House.

Got Sneakers is a recycling organization that helps keep sneakers and athletic shoes out of landfills while providing shoes to people in need around the world.

Hope House is a social outreach program that responds to special or emergency needs to people in the Webster area. Its food pantry features fresh produce, cleaning and hygiene products, and clothing and furniture. Hope House is associated with Foodlink.

Previous tournaments supported the Breast Cancer Coalition, Best Buddies and Challenger Miracle Field in Webster.