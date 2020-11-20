Hilton athletes sign to play collegiate sports

Four Hilton High School seniors were recognized recently in a socially distanced ceremony as they signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

Sydney Carpenter is headed to the Division I Siena College in Loudonville to play lacrosse and major in history education.

Sydney Hayward will attend St. Bonaventure University to play Division I soccer, and plans to double major in English and education.

Matthew Mojsej signed on to play Division II lacrosse at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, where he plans to study chemistry.

Annalise Smith is headed to Division II Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, where she will join the women’s softball team and major in nursing.

“We are honored to be recognizing these student-athletes in probably one of the most challenging years that one could ever face,” said Michael Giruzzi, director of physical education and athletics. “We have faced it together and will stay together as Cadets.”