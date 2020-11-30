East Rochester secures 3 fall championships

During a shortened fall sports season this year, East Rochester Union Free sports were able to secure three Section V championships. These three sports were the only varsity offerings this fall due to COVID-19.

The girls varsity tennis team, girls varsity field hockey team and boys varsity soccer team brought home trophies in their classifications.

It had been eight years since the ER girls tennis team had made it to the sectional finals. This year, the team took on Mynderse for the Class CI Sectional Championship. The team won the game 4-1, after going 13-1 for the season.

Tennis players Olivia Raschiatore and Zoe Zutes won their singles matches. For doubles, Syd Freiberger teamed with Sarah Stone to win at first doubles while Paulina Lexer and Elizabeth Henry won at second doubles.

East Rochester's field hockey team won the 2020 Class B Field Hockey Sectional Championship, beating Pittsford Sutherland to win the title. This is the team’s first championship win since 2009.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time and sent into overtime, where ER teammate Riley Wing came out on top after scoring the game-winning goal. The team ended the season with a 10-3-0 record.

The ER boys varsity soccer team was ranked No. 1 in the state at this time last year, but fell to Keshequa during the state qualifier. This year, the team triumphed over Holley with a score of 4-0 in the Section V Class C Championship and brought home the Section V block for the second year in a row.

The championship contests were streamed for those who couldn’t attend in person because of COVID-19 and can be watched on YouTube.

All members of the tennis and field hockey teams earned scholar athlete status; 11 members of the boys soccer team were named scholar athletes.