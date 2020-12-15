Byron-Bergen announces scholar-athlete awards

Every varsity sports team at Byron-Bergen Senior High School achieved the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Team Award for fall 2020.

The Fall Season 1 teams are boys and girls cross-country, gymnastics, and boys and girls soccer. Due to current state guidelines, cheerleading, football and volleyball are designated as Fall Season 2 sports and are scheduled for the spring.

“It has been a unique fall sports season,” athletic director Rich Hannan said. “These athletes could have made excuses to coast in academics or athletics, and they didn’t. They got it done. They are excellent students and role models.”

The Scholar-Athlete program recognizes athletes for their academic success. NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team awards go to teams whose average GPA equals 90 or above.

The following team members earned Scholar-Athlete status:

Cross-country (boys): Alden Belknap, Jeffrey Borycki, Cameron Carlson, Joshua Fleming, Frank Hersom, Colby Leggo, Lincoln McGrath, Gabriel Vallese and Corden Zimmerman.

Cross-country (girls): Cassidy Ball. Rachel Best, Dayanara Caballero, Grayson Erion, Hanna Loewke, Stephanie Onderdonk, Alaura Rehwaldt, Katherine Rogoyski, Grace Shepard and Leyna Wheeler.

Gymnastics: Kendall Chase, Carli Kirkwood, Emily Salmonds and Mikayla Yohon.

Soccer (boys): Nicholas Baubie, Caleb Carlson, Jonah Clare, Alexander Donnelly, Leyver Galvez, Andrew Hare, Austin Hunt, Colin Martin, Joshua Swapceinski, Joshua Tardy, Jose Venegas, Matthew Zwerka and Nicholas Zwerka.

Soccer (girls): Bianca Brumsted, Zoey Chambry, Eden Goff, Ava Gray, Mia Gray, Mackenzie Hagen, Hope Hersom, Brooke Jarkiewicz, Kendall Phillips, Mikaylah Pocock, Victoria Rogoyski, Sasha Schramm, Alayna Streeter and Ava Wagoner.