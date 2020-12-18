Wheatland-Chili recognizes All-Star athletes, teams

Wheatland-Chili Senior High School recently announced that eight varsity athletes were named Genesee Region All-Stars and three fall varsity teams achieved NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete awards.

Genesee Region All-Stars are nominated by individual head coaches and voted on by all coaches in the league.

The Wheatland-Chili athletes named as All-Stars are cross-country runners Joey Everts and Grace Gocher; boys soccer players Josh Gebhart, Aaron Lund and Brian Napier; and girls soccer players Hannah Beldue, Emily Parker and Niyah Rosado. Rosado was named Genesee Region Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The Scholar-Athlete program recognizes athletes for their academic success. Team awards go to teams whose average GPA equals 90 or above. The Wheatland-Chili teams that achieved the qualifying GPA are boys cross-country, girls cross-country and girls soccer.

“It’s always great to see our athletes excel on and off the field,” athletic director Todd Grimes said. “When students dedicate themselves to academics and athletics, they really shine as exceptional role models for their peers and teammates.”