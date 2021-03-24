Byron-Bergen students earn Scholar-Athlete awards

Every winter varsity team at Byron-Bergen Senior High School achieved the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Team Award.

The winter sports teams are boys basketball, girls basketball, boys swimming, girls swimming and wrestling.

“To say that this has been a challenging year for students would be a gross understatement,” athletic director Rich Hannan said. “We all know what kids have lost in this year, so the fact that these athletes stuck to their high academic standards is so impressive. I couldn't be prouder of them in this time of uncertainty. They are doing, and have done, an amazing job.”

The following teams were recognized for maintaining an average GPA of 90 or above.

Basketball (boys): Nicholas Baubie, David Brumsted, Caleb Carlson, Braedyn Chambry, Jonathan Hahn, Ryan Muscarella and Corden Zimmerman.

Basketball (girls): Dayanara Caballero, Zoey Chambry, Hope Hersom, Brooke Jarkiewicz, Kendall Phillips, Madelynn Pimm, Mikaylah Pocock, Sasha Schramm, Zoey Shepard and Ava Wagoner.

Swimming (boys): Brett Babcock, Cameron Carlson, Brady Fix, Jackson Fix, Isaiah Merrell, Jaden Pocock and Gabriel Vallese.

Swimming (girls): HannahRae Amador, Evelyn Babcock, Cassidy Ball, Camryn Brookhart, Grayson Erion, Alyssa Green, Peyton Koukides, Alaura Rehwaldt, Victoria Rogoyski, Grace Shepard, Natalee Shepard, Emma Starowitz, Alayna Streeter, Sarah Sue Streeter, Lillian Walker, Leyna Wheeler, Julia Will, Kylea Wright and Mikayla Yohon.

Wrestling: Jonah Clare, Devon Heick, Austin Hunt, Joseph Perez, Travis Shallenberger, Malachi Smith, Roman Smith and James Starowitz.