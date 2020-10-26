Spencerport golfer wins Section V Championship

The 2020 Section V Girls Golf Championship ended with the second and final round at Ridgemont Country Club in Greece.

The Section Championship, which included a team competition as part of the first round, determines which players and teams advance to next year's New York State Girls High School Golf Championship.

Winning her first Section V Championship title was Spencerport sophomore Julia Zigrossi, who posted a 74 in the final round to add to her first round score of 74 for a 4-over-par 148 total for the 36-hole championship.

In second place was Pittsford junior Jayden Ford, who had rounds of 83-84 for a 167 total, followed by Caitlin Keenan, of Victor, who finished in third place with scores of 86-82—168.

Rounding out the top nine finishers — who all qualify for the State Championship — are Michaela Eichas, of Mercy, 86-83—169; Ava LaBelle, of Webster, 86-85—171; Raina Hoffmann, of Wayne Central, 91-81—172; Georgia Spatorico, of Mercy, 83-89—172; Kiera Lalley, of Victor, 86-87-173; and Sophia Cellura, of Mercy, 91-85—176.

The finishers in places 10-12 were named alternates to the State Championship team representing Section V: Lauren Ogden, of Mercy, first alternate; Brooklyn Rogers, of Victor, second alternate; and Audrey Chung, of Victor, third alternate.

The 2021 New York State Girls High School Golf Championship is scheduled for June 5-6 at Deerfield Golf & Country Club in Brockport.