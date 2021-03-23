High school golf tournament coming to Brockport

Many of the top Interscholastic high school golfers from around the state will visit Deerfield Golf & Country Club in Brockport on June 5-6 for the first RDGA New York High School Invitational.

Working with the Rochester Sports Commission and Section V Athletics, the Rochester District Golf Association is inviting a field of up to 84 high school golfers to Deerfield for an event that will provide an opportunity to meet their peers in a competitive environment.

“Section V Athletics is looking forward to working with the RDGA to offer this event to high school athletes,” said Kathy Hoyt, executive director of Section V Athletics. “The RDGA has been so supportive of Section V golf over the years, and this event allows us to show our appreciation and support.”

The RDGA Invitational welcomes Interscholastic high school golfers ages 13-18 from any of the 11 athletic sections in New York state to appl. The top 3 finishers in each of the boys and girls competitions will receive invitations to represent New York this June in the 2021 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

"Receiving an invitation to the National Invitational is quite an honor, since only the best high school golf teams and individuals will receive invites based on their State Championship performance,” said Chris Noble from the National High School Golf Association. “The invitational brings together a wide variety of golfers from nearly all 50 states. Public or private. Small or large. All high school state championship teams, individuals and their families are welcome at the invitational."

Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. April 16. Additional registrations will be filled on a first come, first served basis starting April 20 if there are spots remaining. Visit golfgenius.com/pages/2876116 for information.

The RDGA Invitational will consist of 36 holes of stroke play over the two days of competition. Participants will play at approximately 6,000 yards for girls and 7,000 yards for boys. The invitational also will be a Junior Golf Scoreboard-ranked and Global Junior Golf Rankings tournament.