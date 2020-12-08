Churchville-Chili athlete commits to Canisius College

Messenger Post Media

Churchville-Chili Senior High School varsity lacrosse player Patrick Mitchell signed a letter of intent to play for Canisius College’s NCAA Division I Golden Griffins lacrosse team in Buffalo.

The high school held a small signing ceremony attended by Mitchell and his family, along with athletic director Michael Murray and coach Cubby Chalmers.

Mitchell joined the Saints varsity lacrosse team his freshman year. In his sophomore year in the 2019 season, the midfielder was named first team All-County. He had 34 goals and 26 assists totaling 61 points. He also had 66 ground balls, which is 10th all-time in Churchville-Chili school history for most ground balls in one season.

“Patrick’s junior season would have been this past spring in 2020, but it was fully canceled due to COVID-19,” Murray said. “Had that season been played, he would have been on track for similar or better numbers than he had in 10th grade. This would have landed him in the top 10 all-time in school history for most career assists. If he had played his junior and senior seasons in full, he would likely have cracked our top 10 in several categories.”

Mitchell and his coach are looking forward to a busy senior season this coming spring. Canisius College is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.