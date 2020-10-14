Pittsford S’Women start 2020 season

With a delayed start and much uncertainty, the Pittsford girls swimming and diving team is back in the pool and training under the guidance of varsity coach Marty Keating.

The shortened season means fewer meets and a canceled New York State Championship; however, the possibility of a Section V Championship remains and the team is hoping to once again defend its Class A title.

This year, the team is led by senior captains Sarah Cooper, Katherine Huang, Alyssa James and Annie Ritter.

Pittsford’s varsity athletes include NYSPHSAA swimmers Linnea Braun, Nakai Chinogwenya, Sarah Cooper, Ritter and Nora Smillie. Returning sectional athletes include Grace Bennett, Iala Cropper, Emily Eichinger, Huang, James, Hannah MacDonald, Anna Manjerovic, Emmy Morris, Paige Romanick, Mel Rosen and Melis Sahin. Seventh grader Sarah Kunze also joins the varsity team this season.

The junior varsity team includes 11 swimmers and is once again coached by Beth Dobberstein.

Pittsford diving remains a force to be reckoned with under the new leadership of coach Scott Lazeroff and the return of senior Lara Phipps, NYSPHSAA diver and Section V Class A champion. She is joined by NYSPHSAA diver Kate Cooper and sectional diver Carmen Kendall, in addition to two new and upcoming divers.