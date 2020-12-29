Pittsford boys swim, dive season opens with a win

A new season for the Pittsford boys swimming and diving team started with a win in its first away meet against Webster.

The varsity team is coached by Rick Schmitt, who is working to build the team to maintain its Section V Class A title after 18 consecutive wins, a Section V record.

The varsity team has 14 swimmers, with four returning New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet participants from last season: captains and All-American Swim Team members Aaron Kusch and Carson Rehkopf, as well as Tim Fan and Giovanni Williams.

The varsity team has nine returning sectional swimmers, including captain Daniel Yang, Aidan Braun, Alex Korshunov, PJ Lang and David Xie.

The junior varsity team, coached by Marty Keating, has seven new swimmers on its roster of 13 as he works to develop the future of the team.

The diving team is coached by Scott Lazeroff and has three returning members: Daley Fraser is a NYSPHSAA competitor and member of the All-American Diving Team, along with returning sectional participant Eric Wang and Dylan O’Donnell.