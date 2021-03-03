Pittsford swimming, diving sets record with title win

The Pittsford boys swimming and diving team, coached by Rick Schmitt, won its Section V, Class A Championship swim meet for the 19th consecutive year.

The team scored 470 points, placing it ahead of second-place finisher Fairport, which earned 248 points. Each swimmer on the 2021 sectionals team dropped time at the meet, resulting in all participants earning a best time for the year.

Top individual finishers of the day include co-captains and seniors Carson Rehkopf, who won second place for his 200 and 100 freestyle, and Aaron Kusch, who placed second for the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Also helping Pittsford’s score were PJ Lang, who placed third in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM; Tim Fan with a third-place finish for his 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle; Aidan Braun with fourth-place finishes for his 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and co-captain Daniel Yang with fourth place in the 100 butterfly.

Other top 10 finishers included Calvin Braun (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Alex Korshunov (50 and 100 freestyle), Gio Williams (50 and 100 freestyle), Owen Corby (100 backstroke) and David Xie (500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke). Additional swimmers scoring points for Pittsford were Lucas Golembiewski (200 and 500 freestyle), Brendan Tidd (100 breaststroke), Van Wilton (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Ethan Rehkopf (100 back).

Pittsford’s relays came up strong with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (Kusch, Korshunov, Lang and Williams), and second place for the 200 free relay (Williams, Golembiewski, Korshunov and C. Rehkopf). The meet concluded with an eight-second time drop for the 400 free relay (Fan, Kusch, A. Braun and C. Rehkopf), placing second overall.

Pittsford’s team ended the meet with nine swimmers qualifying with state cut times in three relays and six individual events: seniors Kusch (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 back and 400 free relay); C. Rehkopf (200 and 100 free, 200 and 400 free relay); and Yang (100 fly), with juniors A. Braun (200 free, 100 back and 400 free relay); Korshunov (200 medley relay and 200 free relay); and Lang (200 medley relay and 100 fly), as well as sophomore Williams (200 medley relay and 200 free relay) and freshmen Fan (200 and 500 free, and 400 free relay) and Golembiewski (200 free relay).

Congratulations go out to the other participating swimmers this year, including Laksh Sambhus, Shlok Trivedi and Merick Weisman.

The diving team, coached by Scott Lazeroff, contributed to Pittsford’s win this year and consisted of Section V Class A champion and state cut time qualifier Daley Fraser, who achieved a new personal record of 651.15 points, as well as senior Eric Wang, who placed fifth overall, and Dylan O’Connell with his eighth-place finish.